Police Continue To Investigate Oakdal...

Police Continue To Investigate Oakdale Concert Shooting

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

Detectives said Tuesday afternoon that they are pursuing leads in the fatal shootings of New Haven residents Travis Ward, 31, and Jaquan Graves, 20, who police said were shot following a performance by rapper Meek Mill. Two other men were wounded in the shooting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wallingford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Altaquip (Nov '09) Dec 8 GRITS chick 9
Review: CT Krav Maga & MMA (May '16) Dec '16 Brenda B 9
News Wallingford man dies after being cut by sword (Aug '08) Nov '16 Neighbord hater 103
News DEA, state police crack down on 'outlaw motorcy... (Dec '05) Nov '16 Wideglide 199
Election Who do you support for Governor in Connecticut ... (Oct '10) Nov '16 Daisy1 822
News State child agency pulling wards from Durham sc... (May '07) Oct '16 Shawn burl 45
tag sale Sep '16 globell 4
See all Wallingford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wallingford Forum Now

Wallingford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wallingford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Health Care
 

Wallingford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,409 • Total comments across all topics: 277,568,358

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC