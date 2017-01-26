Oakdale Hires Extra Security for First Concert Since Fatal Shooting
The Wallingford Police Department says the Oakdale Theater has hired two of their officers to be at the venue Wallingford police said the Oakdale Theatre has hired two police officers to make sure the concert run as safely as possible. "Our administration has met with Oakdale management and we've had a few meetings and agreed to some additional security measures they've agreed to.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Connecticut.
Add your comments below
Wallingford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Amusing History Of Savin Rock, From 1870 To... (Jul '07)
|Jan 13
|CTguy1955
|91
|Review: Altaquip (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|GRITS chick
|9
|Review: CT Krav Maga & MMA (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Brenda B
|9
|Wallingford man dies after being cut by sword (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|Neighbord hater
|103
|DEA, state police crack down on 'outlaw motorcy... (Dec '05)
|Nov '16
|Wideglide
|199
|Who do you support for Governor in Connecticut ... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|Daisy1
|822
|State child agency pulling wards from Durham sc... (May '07)
|Oct '16
|Shawn burl
|45
Find what you want!
Search Wallingford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC