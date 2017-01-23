New Haven woman arrested in connectio...

New Haven woman arrested in connection to alleged identity theft

Monday Jan 23 Read more: WTNH

Hamden Police say 28-year-old Shaqwaveia Payne of New Haven was arrested after Hamden Police Department conducted an identity theft investigation. Officials say she is wanted by several other jurisdictions including Milford , New Haven and Wallingford .

