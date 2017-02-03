Lukas Graham will perform at the Dome...

Lukas Graham will perform at the Dome at Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Danish pop/rock band Lukas Graham, which is up for three Grammys on Sunday, Feb. 12, will appear at the Dome at Oakdale Theatre next week. Playing the Wallingford venue Wednesday, Feb. 1, the band is flying high on the success of its self-titled album, featuring the breakout single, "7 Years," which peaked at No.

