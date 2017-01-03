Groton will hire search firm to find ...

Groton will hire search firm to find next town manager

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Groton - The Groton Town Council is hiring the same company to help find a town manager that Norwich used during its search for a city manager. Groton councilors voted Tuesday to authorize a contract with Wallingford-based Randi Frank Consulting LLC to assist in the search.

