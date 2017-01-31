Cruisin' Connecticut - " Getting Fit at Heatha s Wellness Center in Wallingford
Today, we are Cruisin' Connecticut to Heath's Wellness Center in Wallingford, where a North Haven man is helping everyday people get fit. At 19, Heath was nearly 280 pounds but he says that his grandfather was really the person who helped inspire him to make a change.
