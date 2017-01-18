Cruisin' Connecticut - " Best Breakfast: Love Connection at Dada s in Wallingford, CT
Today we're Cruisin' Connecticut to Wallingford, home of "Dad's." Earlier this week, I conducted a Facebook poll, soliciting your votes for "best breakfast in CT!" Many people commenting, saying that "Dad's" had the best corned beef hash in the State.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wallingford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Amusing History Of Savin Rock, From 1870 To... (Jul '07)
|Jan 13
|CTguy1955
|91
|Review: Altaquip (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|GRITS chick
|9
|Review: CT Krav Maga & MMA (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Brenda B
|9
|Wallingford man dies after being cut by sword (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|Neighbord hater
|103
|DEA, state police crack down on 'outlaw motorcy... (Dec '05)
|Nov '16
|Wideglide
|199
|Who do you support for Governor in Connecticut ... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|Daisy1
|822
|State child agency pulling wards from Durham sc... (May '07)
|Oct '16
|Shawn burl
|45
Find what you want!
Search Wallingford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC