Baez appointed executive chef at Covenant Village of Cromwell
Covenant Village of Cromwell promoted Adam Baez to executive chef at the faith-based, not-for-profit continuing care retirement community located at 52 Missionary Road, Cromwell. Baez is employed by the community's dining services provider Sodexo and will report to Dining Services Director Bill Severino.
Wallingford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Amusing History Of Savin Rock, From 1870 To... (Jul '07)
|Jan 13
|CTguy1955
|91
|Review: Altaquip (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|GRITS chick
|9
|Review: CT Krav Maga & MMA (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Brenda B
|9
|Wallingford man dies after being cut by sword (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|Neighbord hater
|103
|DEA, state police crack down on 'outlaw motorcy... (Dec '05)
|Nov '16
|Wideglide
|199
|Who do you support for Governor in Connecticut ... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|Daisy1
|822
|State child agency pulling wards from Durham sc... (May '07)
|Oct '16
|Shawn burl
|45
