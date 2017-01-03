AAA Pulls DMV Service at New Haven, Fairfield County Offices
Connecticut residents looking to renew a driver's license or ID card in the New Year can no longer do that at AAA Northeast offices in New Haven and Fairfield Counties. After shutting off its equipment at AAA Northeast locations Sunday morning, a DMV spokesperson said it has added extra staff at offices in both counties.
