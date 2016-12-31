Two killed, two wounded at rap concert in Connecticut - media
Two people were shot and killed and two others were wounded on Friday after a rap concert in southern Connecticut, local media reported. Gunfire erupted at about 11:15 p.m. local time following a Meek Mill rap concert at the Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, Connecticut, about 90 miles northeast of New York City, the My Record Journal newspaper reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Add your comments below
Wallingford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Altaquip (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|GRITS chick
|9
|Review: CT Krav Maga & MMA (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Brenda B
|9
|Wallingford man dies after being cut by sword (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|Neighbord hater
|103
|DEA, state police crack down on 'outlaw motorcy... (Dec '05)
|Nov '16
|Wideglide
|199
|Who do you support for Governor in Connecticut ... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|Daisy1
|822
|State child agency pulling wards from Durham sc... (May '07)
|Oct '16
|Shawn burl
|45
|tag sale
|Sep '16
|globell
|4
Find what you want!
Search Wallingford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC