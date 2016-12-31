Two killed, two wounded at rap concer...

Two killed, two wounded at rap concert in Connecticut - media

Saturday Dec 31

Two people were shot and killed and two others were wounded on Friday after a rap concert in southern Connecticut, local media reported. Gunfire erupted at about 11:15 p.m. local time following a Meek Mill rap concert at the Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, Connecticut, about 90 miles northeast of New York City, the My Record Journal newspaper reported.

