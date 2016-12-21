State gains 2,100 jobs in November, but region still sees losses
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Following four straight dismal jobs reports, the state got a little holiday cheer Thursday when the Department of Labor said its statistics for November showed a gain of 2,100 positions statewide, along with a decline to 4.7 percent in the unemployment rate. But the Norwich-New London area lost 200 jobs in November, according to the preliminary report, and now has 700 fewer jobs than during the same month last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
Wallingford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Altaquip (Nov '09)
|Dec 8
|GRITS chick
|9
|Review: CT Krav Maga & MMA (May '16)
|Dec 1
|Brenda B
|9
|Wallingford man dies after being cut by sword (Aug '08)
|Nov 27
|Neighbord hater
|103
|DEA, state police crack down on 'outlaw motorcy... (Dec '05)
|Nov 24
|Wideglide
|199
|Who do you support for Governor in Connecticut ... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|Daisy1
|822
|State child agency pulling wards from Durham sc... (May '07)
|Oct '16
|Shawn burl
|45
|tag sale
|Sep '16
|globell
|4
Find what you want!
Search Wallingford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC