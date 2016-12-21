State gains 2,100 jobs in November, but region still sees losses

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Following four straight dismal jobs reports, the state got a little holiday cheer Thursday when the Department of Labor said its statistics for November showed a gain of 2,100 positions statewide, along with a decline to 4.7 percent in the unemployment rate. But the Norwich-New London area lost 200 jobs in November, according to the preliminary report, and now has 700 fewer jobs than during the same month last year.

