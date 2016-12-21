Nicki Minaj displays ample cleavage in sexy Instagram post
BREAKING NEWS: Terrorists 'dressed in Santa costumes' open fire in Istanbul nightclub killing 35 and injuring 40 New Year's Eve partygoers Nicki Minaj displays ample cleavage in sexy Instagram post in wake of deadly shooting outside concert of on-again, off-again beau Meek Mill The Grammy-nominated vocalist posted a sexy shot on her Instagram page less than a day after a deadly double-shooting took place at her on-again, off-again beau Meek Mill's Connecticut concert. In the selfie, the Super Bass songstress, 34, is staring at the camera with a beautiful tropical beach setting in the background, complete with palm trees, a sandy shore and a wooden plank leading to the water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Wallingford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Altaquip (Nov '09)
|Dec 8
|GRITS chick
|9
|Review: CT Krav Maga & MMA (May '16)
|Dec 1
|Brenda B
|9
|Wallingford man dies after being cut by sword (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|Neighbord hater
|103
|DEA, state police crack down on 'outlaw motorcy... (Dec '05)
|Nov '16
|Wideglide
|199
|Who do you support for Governor in Connecticut ... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|Daisy1
|822
|State child agency pulling wards from Durham sc... (May '07)
|Oct '16
|Shawn burl
|45
|tag sale
|Sep '16
|globell
|4
Find what you want!
Search Wallingford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC