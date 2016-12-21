Nicki Minaj displays ample cleavage i...

Nicki Minaj displays ample cleavage in sexy Instagram post

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: Terrorists 'dressed in Santa costumes' open fire in Istanbul nightclub killing 35 and injuring 40 New Year's Eve partygoers Nicki Minaj displays ample cleavage in sexy Instagram post in wake of deadly shooting outside concert of on-again, off-again beau Meek Mill The Grammy-nominated vocalist posted a sexy shot on her Instagram page less than a day after a deadly double-shooting took place at her on-again, off-again beau Meek Mill's Connecticut concert. In the selfie, the Super Bass songstress, 34, is staring at the camera with a beautiful tropical beach setting in the background, complete with palm trees, a sandy shore and a wooden plank leading to the water.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wallingford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Altaquip (Nov '09) Dec 8 GRITS chick 9
Review: CT Krav Maga & MMA (May '16) Dec 1 Brenda B 9
News Wallingford man dies after being cut by sword (Aug '08) Nov '16 Neighbord hater 103
News DEA, state police crack down on 'outlaw motorcy... (Dec '05) Nov '16 Wideglide 199
Election Who do you support for Governor in Connecticut ... (Oct '10) Nov '16 Daisy1 822
News State child agency pulling wards from Durham sc... (May '07) Oct '16 Shawn burl 45
tag sale Sep '16 globell 4
See all Wallingford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wallingford Forum Now

Wallingford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wallingford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
 

Wallingford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,112 • Total comments across all topics: 277,494,724

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC