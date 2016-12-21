Negative 'nattering nabobs' play vita...

Negative 'nattering nabobs' play vital role

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: During the congressional election campaign in 1970, a campaign almost as nasty as this year's presidential campaign, Vice President Spiro T. Agnew famously derided the Nixon administration's critics in the news media. “In the United States today,” Agnew said, “we have more than our share of the nattering nabobs of negativism.” Elected officials everywhere sometimes share that feeling, and Gov. Dannel P. Malloy seems to be the latest one.

