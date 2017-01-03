Multiple People Shot Following Meek M...

Multiple People Shot Following Meek Mill Concert in Connecticut: Report

Saturday Dec 31

Two people have reportedly died following a shooting outside of Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, Connecticut where rapper Meek Mill had finished performing a concert late Friday night . At least one other person was said to have been shot, according to local news outlet BNO News .

