Hip-hop star Tory Lanez performs at the Dome at Oakdale Theatre on Friday, Dec. 16.

Friday Dec 9 Read more: New Canaan News-Review

Canadian hip-hop star Tory Lanez brings his "I Told You Tour" to the Dome at Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford on Friday, Dec. 16. Lanez, 24, is known for his 2014 mixtape, "Lost Cause," and for the single, "Say It." He was discovered by Justin Bieber , and last year was signed to Mad Love Records and Interscope Records.

