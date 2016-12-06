Florida Georgia Line, Neil Diamond Coming To Mohegan
Florida Georgia Line plays Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on March 10-11 at 7 p.m., with special guests Dustin Lynch and Chris Lane . Bon Jovi heads to Mohegan on April 1 at 7:30 p.m., followed by Neil Diamond on June 11 at 7:30 p.m. mohegansun.com Rascal Flatts performs at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket on Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. foxwoods.com The Wild Kratts Live! takes place at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford on April 29 at 1 p.m. oakdale.com moe.
