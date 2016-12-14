Drug maker to leave Connecticut, cut hundreds of jobs
On Tuesday, Bristol-Myers Squibb confirmed previously announced plans to shut down its research and development center in Wallingford by the end of 2018. WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover.
