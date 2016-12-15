Cruisin' Connecticut - " a oeChristmas Vacationa Themed Roadside Display in Wallingford
Today we're Cruisin' Connecticut to Wallyworld I mean Wallingford to check out Beaumont Farm's 15th annual, roadside holiday display. The farm has been around since 1899, farming vegetables and more.
