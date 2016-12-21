Chilly Chili Run 2017 - Did You Regis...

Chilly Chili Run 2017 - Did You Register?

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Orange Live

Come and celebrate New Year's Day in Orange at the 20th Anniversary "Chilly Chili Run" to benefit the Amity Teen Center. The 5K Run and 2-Mile Fitness Walk will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the High Plains Community Center on Orange Center Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Orange Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wallingford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Altaquip (Nov '09) Dec 8 GRITS chick 9
Review: CT Krav Maga & MMA (May '16) Dec '16 Brenda B 9
News Wallingford man dies after being cut by sword (Aug '08) Nov '16 Neighbord hater 103
News DEA, state police crack down on 'outlaw motorcy... (Dec '05) Nov '16 Wideglide 199
Election Who do you support for Governor in Connecticut ... (Oct '10) Nov '16 Daisy1 822
News State child agency pulling wards from Durham sc... (May '07) Oct '16 Shawn burl 45
tag sale Sep '16 globell 4
See all Wallingford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wallingford Forum Now

Wallingford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wallingford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Wallingford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,392 • Total comments across all topics: 277,622,453

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC