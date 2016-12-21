Book donation honors Wallingford's Mr. Magic
The Wallingford Public Library is close to finishing cataloging more than 200 books and pamphlets about magic, donated by a friend of Wallingford's own "Mr. Magic." Thomas R. Prete Sr., known locally as Mr. Magic, was a town institution from the 1950s to the 1980s.
