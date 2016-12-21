Hydrogen fuel cell cars coming to Connecticut
Connecticut is poised to become the first state in the Northeast - and the second in the U.S. - to sell hydrogen fuel cell powered cars - considered by many to be the most Green vehicle available. Joel Rinebold , chairman of the Connecticut Center for Advanced Technology , said Toyota is gearing up to begin selling the $58,000 cars in the state in late 2017, the culmination of years of planning and work to establish fueling stations and other infrastructure.
