Cruisin' Connecticut - " Exclusive, Backstage Look of a oeWickeda at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Today we're Cruisin' Connecticut to to Wallingford, home of the Toyota Oakdale Theatre. They gave us an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at "load-in day" for "Wicked."
