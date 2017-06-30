Idaho museum preserves history of prositution

Idaho museum preserves history of pro...

Idaho museum preserves history of prostitution

Thursday Jul 6 Read more: WPTV Local News

An illegal mining-town brothel until 1988, the Oasis Bordello Museum is now a time machine where you can step into the past and view the world through the eyes of a working girl. Owners keep the doors open to invite visitors inside an undeniable part of Wallace, Idaho's rich and complex mining history.

