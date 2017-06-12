Huckleberries: Coeur d'Alene Mining District gold rush finally gets its due - Thu, 15 Jun 2017 PST
Tony and Suzanne Bamonte tout their latest book of local history as a perfect gift for Father's Day. But they're being modest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wallace Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|spoon
|10
|Bad experience (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|littlebit77
|1
|Debate: Iowa GOP Debate - Wallace, ID (Aug '11)
|Aug '11
|Yanni B.
|2
|connie boler (Nov '10)
|Nov '10
|gwen warnett
|1
|Would like to go back and visit maybe live. (Sep '10)
|Sep '10
|Ralph Edward Caddick
|1
|OTV: 11 Cool Things About Wallace (Aug '09)
|Aug '09
|TepeeCreek
|1
|wallace (Jul '09)
|Jul '09
|WJM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wallace Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC