Place Names: Sandon, part 2
Last week we saw that Sandon was named for Sandon Creek and in turn for John Sandon , one of the many prospectors who descended on the area during the Silvery Slocan rush of 1891. The earliest reference to the future townsite was in a letter by John Morgan Harris , dated May 19, 1892 and published in the Coeur d'Alene Miner of Wallace, Idaho: "I have been camped at the forks of Carpenter and Sandon creeks, nine miles from the lake, for over 30 days a " Four days later, Harris recorded the Loudoun mining claim - named for a county in his native Virginia - and described its location as "at the junction of Carpenter and Sandon creeks."
