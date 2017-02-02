Risch's Boise staffers lock office doors
Locals contact congressmen about Trump picks Area residents also have taken their concerns about the Trump administration to the Idaho Falls offices of their congressmen. Janalee Nelson, staff assistant for Sen. Mike Crapo's Idaho Falls office, said she received 40 calls on Wednesday and 28 as of Thursday afternoon protesting President Donald Trump's nomination of Betsy DeVos for secretary of education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Wallace Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donnie Ballard
|Aug '16
|Unknown user
|2
|Donnie Ballard
|Aug '16
|Unknown user
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|spoon
|10
|Bad experience (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|littlebit77
|1
|Debate: Iowa GOP Debate - Wallace, ID (Aug '11)
|Aug '11
|Yanni B.
|2
|connie boler (Nov '10)
|Nov '10
|gwen warnett
|1
|Would like to go back and visit maybe live. (Sep '10)
|Sep '10
|Ralph Edward Caddick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wallace Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC