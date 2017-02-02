Risch's Boise staffers lock office doors

Risch's Boise staffers lock office doors

Locals contact congressmen about Trump picks Area residents also have taken their concerns about the Trump administration to the Idaho Falls offices of their congressmen. Janalee Nelson, staff assistant for Sen. Mike Crapo's Idaho Falls office, said she received 40 calls on Wednesday and 28 as of Thursday afternoon protesting President Donald Trump's nomination of Betsy DeVos for secretary of education.

