Huckleberries: From Dante's Peak to Center of the Universe - Wed, 22 Feb 2017 PST
Rick Shaffer, prime minister of Wallace, Idaho, is shown in top hat and finery at the annual Accordion Festival in his historic mining town, which is also known locally at the Center of the Universe. Now just a darn minute, says Rick Shaffer, the prime minister of historic Wallace, Idaho.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Wallace Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donnie Ballard (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Unknown user
|2
|Donnie Ballard (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Unknown user
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|spoon
|10
|Bad experience (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|littlebit77
|1
|Debate: Iowa GOP Debate - Wallace, ID (Aug '11)
|Aug '11
|Yanni B.
|2
|connie boler (Nov '10)
|Nov '10
|gwen warnett
|1
|Would like to go back and visit maybe live. (Sep '10)
|Sep '10
|Ralph Edward Caddick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wallace Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC