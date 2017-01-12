The Slice: One of life's mysterious urges - Thu, 12 Jan 2017 PST
"When I lived in Wallace, Idaho, my husband worked for Shoshone County. Before any new road signs were installed, someone would take them out back and shoot a couple holes in them.
