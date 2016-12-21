Two semis crash on I-90 near Wallace, one dead

Idaho State Police report an 80-year-old Minnesota man was killed Monday morning after he was involved in a crash on Interstate 90 near Wallace, Idaho. The crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. ISP says says a semi truck, driven by 53-year-old Arthur T. Houston, was headed westbound on the highway when he lost control of his semi, hitting the guardrail on the north and south shoulders.

