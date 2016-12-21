80-year-old semi truck driver dead after crash near Wallace - Mon, 19 Dec 2016 PST

An 80-year-old semitrailer truck driver died Sunday morning after another rig crashed in front of him on Interstate 90 near Wallace, Idaho. Arthur T. Houston, 53, of Avondale, Arizona, was driving westbound when he lost control and struck both guardrails before screeching to a halt just before 9:30 a.m., the Idaho State Police reported.

