Northwest Wine: Malbec shines under Columbia Valley's sunshine
Malbec has become a key variety in Washington wine country the past decade or so, producing some of the most remarkable and stylish reds in the Pacific Northwest. The grape thrives in its ancestral home in France's Bordeaux region and shines as an international variety in the high-altitude vineyards of Argentina's Mendoza Valley.
Walla Walla Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriff's Office Investigates Dead Body Found A... (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|MsD247
|2
|Those Seed Pods (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ZMC
|1
|Juntos helping to fight gang violence (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|juan
|2
|4 major networks -- republican owned/operated (Jan '06)
|Nov '16
|Scott
|11
|Good bars to meet women (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Bill
|1
|Visitor misbehavior abounds as U.S. parks agenc... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Elna
|1
|Washington joins Oregon's pay-per-mile pilot pr... (Feb '13)
|May '16
|VeganTiger
|12
