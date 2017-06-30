Northwest Wine: Malbec shines under C...

Northwest Wine: Malbec shines under Columbia Valley's sunshine

Malbec has become a key variety in Washington wine country the past decade or so, producing some of the most remarkable and stylish reds in the Pacific Northwest. The grape thrives in its ancestral home in France's Bordeaux region and shines as an international variety in the high-altitude vineyards of Argentina's Mendoza Valley.

