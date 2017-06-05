Wine industry transforms town best known for big prison

In this photo taken May 17, 2017, a vineyard adjacent to the Walla Walla Vintners winery is shown in Walla Walla, Wash. The remote southeastern Washington town of Walla Walla - which used to be best known for sweet onions and as home of the state penitentiary - has now reinvented itself into a center of premium wines and wine tourism.

