Wine industry transforms town best known for big prison
Walla Walla used to be best known for sweet onions and as home of the state penitentiary, where death row inmates once were hanged. But the remote town along the Washington-Oregon border has reinvented itself in the past two decades into a center of premium wines and wine tourism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Walla Walla Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriff's Office Investigates Dead Body Found A... (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|MsD247
|2
|Those Seed Pods (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ZMC
|1
|Juntos helping to fight gang violence (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|juan
|2
|4 major networks -- republican owned/operated (Jan '06)
|Nov '16
|Scott
|11
|Good bars to meet women (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Bill
|1
|Visitor misbehavior abounds as U.S. parks agenc... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Elna
|1
|Washington joins Oregon's pay-per-mile pilot pr... (Feb '13)
|May '16
|VeganTiger
|12
Find what you want!
Search Walla Walla Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC