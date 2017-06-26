Walla Walla Union-Bulletin: Gerrymand...

Walla Walla Union-Bulletin: Gerrymandering not a problem in Washington state

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to consider whether gerrymandering - the process in which one political party uses its power to draw odd-shaped congressional or legislative boundaries to give it an advantage at the next election - is unconstitutional. Given the specifics of the case out of Wisconsin that will be heard, some predict a potentially fundamental change in the way American elections are conducted if the high court puts the kibosh on gerrymandering.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Walla Walla Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sheriff's Office Investigates Dead Body Found A... (Jan '14) Feb '17 MsD247 2
Those Seed Pods (Nov '16) Nov '16 ZMC 1
News Juntos helping to fight gang violence (Nov '16) Nov '16 juan 2
4 major networks -- republican owned/operated (Jan '06) Nov '16 Scott 11
Good bars to meet women (Sep '16) Sep '16 Bill 1
News Visitor misbehavior abounds as U.S. parks agenc... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Elna 1
News Washington joins Oregon's pay-per-mile pilot pr... (Feb '13) May '16 VeganTiger 12
See all Walla Walla Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Walla Walla Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Walla Walla County was issued at June 26 at 2:50PM PDT

Walla Walla Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Walla Walla Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Walla Walla, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,073 • Total comments across all topics: 282,050,631

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC