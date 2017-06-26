Walla Walla Union-Bulletin: Gerrymandering not a problem in Washington state

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to consider whether gerrymandering - the process in which one political party uses its power to draw odd-shaped congressional or legislative boundaries to give it an advantage at the next election - is unconstitutional. Given the specifics of the case out of Wisconsin that will be heard, some predict a potentially fundamental change in the way American elections are conducted if the high court puts the kibosh on gerrymandering.

