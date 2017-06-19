VA Secretary: Money for Choice progra...

VA Secretary: Money for Choice program will 'dry up' by mid-August

Friday Jun 16

Veterans attend a presentation at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on March 1, 2017, as lawmakers heard from American Legion representatives about veterans' issues. VA Secretary David Shulkin on Wednesday, June 14, said that a Veterans Choice Program fund that had approximately $2 billion in it in March will likely be used up by mid-August.

