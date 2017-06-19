VA Secretary: Money for Choice program will 'dry up' by mid-August
Veterans attend a presentation at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on March 1, 2017, as lawmakers heard from American Legion representatives about veterans' issues. VA Secretary David Shulkin on Wednesday, June 14, said that a Veterans Choice Program fund that had approximately $2 billion in it in March will likely be used up by mid-August.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Add your comments below
Walla Walla Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriff's Office Investigates Dead Body Found A... (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|MsD247
|2
|Those Seed Pods (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ZMC
|1
|Juntos helping to fight gang violence (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|juan
|2
|4 major networks -- republican owned/operated (Jan '06)
|Nov '16
|Scott
|11
|Good bars to meet women (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Bill
|1
|Visitor misbehavior abounds as U.S. parks agenc... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Elna
|1
|Washington joins Oregon's pay-per-mile pilot pr... (Feb '13)
|May '16
|VeganTiger
|12
Find what you want!
Search Walla Walla Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC