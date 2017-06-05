Top of the lineup providing big boost for AppleSox
After getting swept out of Walla Walla in their first series of the season, it seemed the Wenatchee AppleSox were destined for a similar fate as last year's seven-game season-opening losing skid, but a reshuffled top of the lineup that now includes outfielders Evan Johnson and Dugan Shirer as well as second baseman Evan Johnson has given the AppleSox the spark they needed. For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
