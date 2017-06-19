Sager Middle School principal attacked, sends school into lock down
"The supreme court judge entered an order for a competency evaluation so their competency to stand trial and be involved in any further proceedings will need to be evaluated first," College Place Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagel said. Police think the two foster care brothers attacked Stopperan to get custody of their younger sister who was a student at the middle school.
