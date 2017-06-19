Popular Stories | Pillar people, nuggets, fast track
A crew dismantling a damaged sandstone pillar at the entrance to a cemetery in Walla Walla found an 87-year-old message inside from the people who built it, The Union-Bulletin reported. Tucked inside a Velvet Pipe & Cigarette metal container were papers identifying the original brick mason, stone cutter and tender on the project.
