Popular Stories | Pillar people, nuggets, fast track

A crew dismantling a damaged sandstone pillar at the entrance to a cemetery in Walla Walla found an 87-year-old message inside from the people who built it, The Union-Bulletin reported. Tucked inside a Velvet Pipe & Cigarette metal container were papers identifying the original brick mason, stone cutter and tender on the project.

