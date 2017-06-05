Pasco officera s sexual assault case delayed
Anthony James Haworth, 38, appears Tuesday morning in Franklin County Superior Court. The Pasco police officer is facing four felony charges for sex crimes and his arraignment was postponed one week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Walla Walla Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriff's Office Investigates Dead Body Found A... (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|MsD247
|2
|Those Seed Pods (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ZMC
|1
|Juntos helping to fight gang violence (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|juan
|2
|4 major networks -- republican owned/operated (Jan '06)
|Nov '16
|Scott
|11
|Good bars to meet women (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Bill
|1
|Visitor misbehavior abounds as U.S. parks agenc... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Elna
|1
|Washington joins Oregon's pay-per-mile pilot pr... (Feb '13)
|May '16
|VeganTiger
|12
Find what you want!
Search Walla Walla Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC