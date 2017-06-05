Live music planned June 4, 13 at Charles Smith in Walla Walla
A pair of concerts are planned in June at the Charles Smith tasting room, 35 S. Spokane St., Walla Walla. John Doe & His Rock 'N Roll Band will perform June 4. The former frontman for the L.A. punk band X, plays "psychedelic soul music from the Arizona desert."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
