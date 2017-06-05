Live music planned June 4, 13 at Char...

Live music planned June 4, 13 at Charles Smith in Walla Walla

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 1 Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

A pair of concerts are planned in June at the Charles Smith tasting room, 35 S. Spokane St., Walla Walla. John Doe & His Rock 'N Roll Band will perform June 4. The former frontman for the L.A. punk band X, plays "psychedelic soul music from the Arizona desert."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Walla Walla Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sheriff's Office Investigates Dead Body Found A... (Jan '14) Feb '17 MsD247 2
Those Seed Pods (Nov '16) Nov '16 ZMC 1
News Juntos helping to fight gang violence (Nov '16) Nov '16 juan 2
4 major networks -- republican owned/operated (Jan '06) Nov '16 Scott 11
Good bars to meet women (Sep '16) Sep '16 Bill 1
News Visitor misbehavior abounds as U.S. parks agenc... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Elna 1
News Washington joins Oregon's pay-per-mile pilot pr... (Feb '13) May '16 VeganTiger 12
See all Walla Walla Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Walla Walla Forum Now

Walla Walla Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Walla Walla Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
 

Walla Walla, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,588 • Total comments across all topics: 281,562,636

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC