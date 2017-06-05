I don't see as many Washington wines ...

I don't see as many Washington wines labeled as "Columbia Valley" anymore. How come?

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: Wine Spectator

I've been a fan of Washington wines for a while, and when I saw "Columbia Valley" on a wine list, I knew I was ordering a Washington wine. But now it seems like fewer and fewer Washington wines are from Columbia Valley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wine Spectator.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Walla Walla Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sheriff's Office Investigates Dead Body Found A... (Jan '14) Feb '17 MsD247 2
Those Seed Pods (Nov '16) Nov '16 ZMC 1
News Juntos helping to fight gang violence (Nov '16) Nov '16 juan 2
4 major networks -- republican owned/operated (Jan '06) Nov '16 Scott 11
Good bars to meet women (Sep '16) Sep '16 Bill 1
News Visitor misbehavior abounds as U.S. parks agenc... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Elna 1
News Washington joins Oregon's pay-per-mile pilot pr... (Feb '13) May '16 VeganTiger 12
See all Walla Walla Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Walla Walla Forum Now

Walla Walla Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Walla Walla Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

Walla Walla, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,269 • Total comments across all topics: 281,692,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC