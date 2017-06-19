Healthcare providers bracing for hospital closure in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Providence St. Mary Medical Center is preparing to take over many of the patients and physicians currently at Walla Walla General Hospital, following Adventist Health's announcement that the hospital will be closing next month. Adventist Health and Providence Health & Services were discussing a transfer of services between the two hospitals prior to the closure announcement, but hospital officials said the deal had many challenges and was dissolved.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVEW-TV Kennewick.
Add your comments below
Walla Walla Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriff's Office Investigates Dead Body Found A... (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|MsD247
|2
|Those Seed Pods (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ZMC
|1
|Juntos helping to fight gang violence (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|juan
|2
|4 major networks -- republican owned/operated (Jan '06)
|Nov '16
|Scott
|11
|Good bars to meet women (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Bill
|1
|Visitor misbehavior abounds as U.S. parks agenc... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Elna
|1
|Washington joins Oregon's pay-per-mile pilot pr... (Feb '13)
|May '16
|VeganTiger
|12
Find what you want!
Search Walla Walla Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC