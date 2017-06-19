Healthcare providers bracing for hosp...

Healthcare providers bracing for hospital closure in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Providence St. Mary Medical Center is preparing to take over many of the patients and physicians currently at Walla Walla General Hospital, following Adventist Health's announcement that the hospital will be closing next month. Adventist Health and Providence Health & Services were discussing a transfer of services between the two hospitals prior to the closure announcement, but hospital officials said the deal had many challenges and was dissolved.

