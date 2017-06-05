Bob Cress' younger brother Joe was downright evil - Mon, 12 Jun 2017 PST

Next youngest to his brother, Bob, Joe was only 18 in April 1912, when he shot and killed Emanuel Steinke, a fellow laborer at Washington Brick & Lime's Edgecliff kiln, because Steinke refused to hand over his bankroll. Sent to the state penitentiary in Walla Walla for second-degree murder, Cress was paroled in 1921.

