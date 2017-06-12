Bat Signal to shine in Los Angeles in honor of Adam West

Holy tribute! Bat Signal to shine over the sky in downtown Los Angeles in honor of late Batman star Adam West The Bat Signal will be lit up Thursday night over the sky in Los Angeles in honor of late Batman star Adam West. The iconic Bat Signal that displays Batman's winged emblem will be projected onto the tower at Los Angeles City Hall at 9 pm by Mayor Eric Garcetti and Los Angeles Police Department Chief Charlie Beck.

