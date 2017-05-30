Applesox drop extra-inning thriller, Sweets complete sweep
Despite battling through 12 innings of hard-fought baseball in the final game of their season-opening series against the Walla Walla Sweets, the Wenatchee Applesox fell 7-6 when Sweets leadoff hitter Vinny Capra drove in the game-winning run off 'Sox reliever Steen Fredrickson to keep Walla Walla perfect and push Wenatchee to 0-3 at Borleske Stadium on Sunday afternoon. For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
Add your comments below
Walla Walla Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriff's Office Investigates Dead Body Found A... (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|MsD247
|2
|Those Seed Pods (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ZMC
|1
|Juntos helping to fight gang violence (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|juan
|2
|4 major networks -- republican owned/operated (Jan '06)
|Nov '16
|Scott
|11
|Good bars to meet women (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Bill
|1
|Visitor misbehavior abounds as U.S. parks agenc... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Elna
|1
|Washington joins Oregon's pay-per-mile pilot pr... (Feb '13)
|May '16
|VeganTiger
|12
Find what you want!
Search Walla Walla Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC