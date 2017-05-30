Applesox drop extra-inning thriller, ...

Applesox drop extra-inning thriller, Sweets complete sweep

Despite battling through 12 innings of hard-fought baseball in the final game of their season-opening series against the Walla Walla Sweets, the Wenatchee Applesox fell 7-6 when Sweets leadoff hitter Vinny Capra drove in the game-winning run off 'Sox reliever Steen Fredrickson to keep Walla Walla perfect and push Wenatchee to 0-3 at Borleske Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

