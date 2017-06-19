A warm reception for the first red wines from Washington's sizzling 2015 vintage
WASHINGTON'S 2015 VINTAGE will be remembered as the warmest on record, from a heat-inspired jump-start to the growing season through a historically early harvest. That June, the average high temperature in the heart of the Columbia Valley was 104.
