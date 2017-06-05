2 in custody after stabbing at College Place middle school
Two people, reportedly students with weapons, are in police custody following a stabbing attack at a middle school in College Place on Thursday. John Sager Middle School officials said no students were injured and they will be released from school at the normal time.
