Wenatchee Youth Circus ready for D.C. performance

Wenatchee Youth Circus has been invited by the Smithsonian Institute to perform on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., for two weeks this summer, and will return to perform in Walla Walla Park in Wenatchee in early August. Thirteen highly skilled WYC performers will perform in front of a million people in the nation's capital during the last week of June through the first week of July, including celebrating the Fourth of July at the Smithsonian.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.