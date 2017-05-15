Walla Walla man electrocuted in wood ...

Walla Walla man electrocuted in wood art process - Mon, 15 May 2017 PST

Walla Walla County Coroner Richard Greenwood said Riggers had been attempting to create a picture frame using a process called fractal Lichtenberg wood burning. The process involves running a strong electrical current through a block of wood soaked in salt water, causing it to burn and fracture into unusual patterns.

