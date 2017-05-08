News Minute: Here is the latest Washi...

News Minute: Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:49 p.m. PDT

1 hr ago

Authorities say a man in southeastern Washington has died from electrocution while attempting a technique for sculpting wood. The Walla Walla Union Bulletin reports 47-year-old Robert Riggers died outside his home Thursday night.

