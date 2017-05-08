News Minute: Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:49 p.m. PDT
Authorities say a man in southeastern Washington has died from electrocution while attempting a technique for sculpting wood. The Walla Walla Union Bulletin reports 47-year-old Robert Riggers died outside his home Thursday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Walla Walla Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriff's Office Investigates Dead Body Found A... (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|MsD247
|2
|Those Seed Pods
|Nov '16
|ZMC
|1
|Juntos helping to fight gang violence
|Nov '16
|juan
|2
|4 major networks -- republican owned/operated (Jan '06)
|Nov '16
|Scott
|11
|Good bars to meet women (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Bill
|1
|Visitor misbehavior abounds as U.S. parks agenc... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Elna
|1
|Washington joins Oregon's pay-per-mile pilot pr... (Feb '13)
|May '16
|VeganTiger
|12
Find what you want!
Search Walla Walla Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC